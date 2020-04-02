Lamden (TAU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,315.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Lamden has a market cap of $1.49 million and $8,315.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034050 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

