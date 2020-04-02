Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 678

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRE. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 715 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancashire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.42 ($9.33).

LRE traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 592 ($7.79). 245,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 699.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 724.02. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.88).

In related news, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total transaction of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

