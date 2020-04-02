Lancashire’s (LRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($10.27) to GBX 678 ($8.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 709.42 ($9.33).

LRE stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 592 ($7.79). The stock had a trading volume of 245,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 481 ($6.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 699.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 724.02.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05), for a total value of £96,424.44 ($126,840.88). Also, insider Elaine Whelan sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 799 ($10.51), for a total value of £5,816.72 ($7,651.57).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

