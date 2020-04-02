Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 849 ($11.17).

LAND traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 537.60 ($7.07). 4,238,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 791.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 892.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

