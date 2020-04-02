Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 47,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,143. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $253.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landec will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 389.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

