Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRPRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research report on Wednesday.

MRPRF stock remained flat at $$8.08 on Thursday. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Company Profile

