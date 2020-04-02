Laredo Petroleum Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

