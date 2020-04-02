LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $23.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 22.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $23,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,762,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.04. 60,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,603. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.