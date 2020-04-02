LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6,670.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 704.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

