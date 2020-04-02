LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,691 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.77. 7,708,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,941. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.