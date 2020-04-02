LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Tops $3.36 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $3.36 million and $590,754.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02603786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00194294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 661,827,186 coins and its circulating supply is 345,990,861 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

