LCI Industries (LCII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII):

3/27/2020 – LCI Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

3/23/2020 – LCI Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – LCI Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

LCI Industries stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in LCI Industries by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

