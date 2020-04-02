Leadcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $239.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Leadcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Leadcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liquid. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $36,370.88 and approximately $239.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.02596937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00193995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

