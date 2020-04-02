Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Legacy Housing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGH. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $60,376.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,241,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,656,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,256,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,445,771.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $513,444. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

