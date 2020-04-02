LHT (LHT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a market cap of $481,470.14 and approximately $125.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005149 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.