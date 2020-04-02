Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.53% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRK opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $760.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

