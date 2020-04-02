Liberum Capital Increases IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target to GBX 725

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IG Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 732.40 ($9.63).

IGG stock opened at GBX 671.50 ($8.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 662.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 657.58. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 739 ($9.72). The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

