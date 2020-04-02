Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Hollywood Bowl Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($3.16).

LON BOWL traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 142.50 ($1.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,334. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 212.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.44. The stock has a market cap of $209.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 15,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Stephen Burns purchased 18,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70). Insiders purchased 68,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,544 in the last ninety days.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

