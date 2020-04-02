Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Network International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 639 ($8.41).

Shares of Network International stock traded down GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 346.40 ($4.56). 1,740,447 shares of the company traded hands. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 511.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 552.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

