Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

LON:SRP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 123.70 ($1.63). 1,817,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.71. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 29.45.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

