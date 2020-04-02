LIFE (LIFE) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $794,615.52 and $93.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.02595957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194095 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.