LikeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $3,685.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.22 or 0.04545629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003374 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,495,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,673,642 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

