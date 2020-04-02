Limelight Networks (LLNW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW):

4/2/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2020 – Limelight Networks is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Limelight Networks is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2020 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a P/E ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,444,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 612,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

