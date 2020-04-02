LINKA Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $66,487.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.06 or 0.04349435 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036590 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010629 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

