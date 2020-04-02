Liquidity Network Market Capitalization Achieves $711,190.74 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $711,190.74 and approximately $41,666.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02585253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00193456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

