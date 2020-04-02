Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Buys $161,526.66 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 45,629 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $161,526.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 114,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

