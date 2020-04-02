Lisk (LSK) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00014510 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Bittrex, Coindeal and Poloniex. Lisk has a market capitalization of $121.39 million and $4.61 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005634 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,932,014 coins and its circulating supply is 122,846,303 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Gate.io, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Coindeal, BitBay, Binance, Livecoin, Upbit, Bitbns, OKEx, YoBit, Poloniex, COSS, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Coinbe and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

