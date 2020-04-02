Litecoin (LTC) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $40.09 or 0.00586929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex and IDCM. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $4.12 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007988 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,421,618 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmaszyna, Korbit, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, BtcTurk, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Koinex, WEX, Coinroom, Bithumb, Coinbase Pro, Bitlish, CoinFalcon, LakeBTC, Iquant, BX Thailand, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, DragonEX, Bitinka, CoinBene, YoBit, MBAex, Bibox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui, Koineks, Coindeal, Bitstamp, Livecoin, OKEx, DOBI trade, Bitfinex, Koinim, Bitbank, Bits Blockchain, IDCM, C-CEX, xBTCe, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CPDAX, OKCoin.cn, Poloniex, B2BX, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, BTCC, ABCC, Binance, Coinbe, BTC Markets, FCoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, HBUS, C2CX, BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha, DigiFinex, BTC Trade UA, Bitsane, Mercado Bitcoin, BitBay, Cryptohub, Liquid, LBank, Coinsquare, EXX, QBTC, GOPAX, Kraken, Buda, BitForex, BL3P, COSS, BitMarket, Lykke Exchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, CryptoBridge, Upbit, BitcoinTrade, LocalTrade, Ovis, Bitbns, Trade By Trade, Indodax, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Braziliex, Zebpay, ZB.COM, BitFlip, HitBTC, Stellarport, Fatbtc, Bittylicious, Coinut, QuadrigaCX, Cryptomate, Bitso, BtcTrade.im, CoinsBank, OTCBTC, WazirX, TradeOgre, Covesting, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, OKCoin International, ChaoEX, BigONE, OpenLedger DEX, Bleutrade, Kucoin, Bithesap, Altcoin Trader, Cobinhood, RightBTC, TDAX, SouthXchange, Nanex, Mercatox, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Gatecoin, Exmo, Kuna, DSX, BCEX, Coinone, Negocie Coins and Coinsuper. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.