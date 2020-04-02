LiteDoge Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $130,028.57 and $22.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,951.37 or 2.20223891 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

