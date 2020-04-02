LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $201,845.60

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $201,845.60 and $59,814.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068547 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00339157 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000896 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047298 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012245 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012635 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,272,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,794,393 tokens. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

