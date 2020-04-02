Loki Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $15,742.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,810.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.71 or 0.02080713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.85 or 0.03433675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00586065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00743950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00074942 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00477783 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014656 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,065,980 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.