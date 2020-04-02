Londonmetric Property’s (LMP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Londonmetric Property has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.71 ($2.93).

LMP traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 175.40 ($2.31). 1,597,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78. Londonmetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 132.90 ($1.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

