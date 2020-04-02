Longbow Research Trims Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Target Price to $112.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target dropped by Longbow Research from $178.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.63.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.30. 373,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,363. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 39,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 1,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

