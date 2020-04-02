Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $922,167.94 and $684.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

