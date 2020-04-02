Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $94.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,248,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

