LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 110.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 510,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

In other LTC Properties news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

