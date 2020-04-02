LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 110.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 510,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,779. LTC Properties has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.