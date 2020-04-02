LTO Network Price Reaches $0.0380 on Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,396,563 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,738,388 tokens. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.