Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.84. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $5.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.31.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,117,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.87. 62,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,379. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.76. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

