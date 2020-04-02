Lumber Liquidators (LL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE: LL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Lumber Liquidators had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

2/26/2020 – Lumber Liquidators had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Lumber Liquidators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Shares of LL stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Get Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.