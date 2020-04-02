Lunyr Achieves Market Cap of $1.38 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $2.48 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00008854 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.02603786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00194294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, Upbit, BiteBTC, BigONE, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.