LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,666,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,722 shares of company stock worth $951,261.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LYFT by 1,315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LYFT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

