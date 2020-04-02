Lympo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,306.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $17,306.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02591371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00192304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

