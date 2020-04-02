Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mackinac Financial to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 49,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mackinac Financial news, Director David Russ Steinhardt bought 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,663.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

