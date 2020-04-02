Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 388,947 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.03% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $52,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,197,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 14,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,543. The firm has a market cap of $443.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.87. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

