Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 134,407 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $47,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Express from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $77.86. 2,756,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,416,696. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.64. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

