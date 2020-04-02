Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 158.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Synopsys worth $53,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

SNPS traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.05. 29,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.67. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

