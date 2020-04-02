Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 6.03% of Malibu Boats worth $50,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,926. The firm has a market cap of $592.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

