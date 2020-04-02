Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $47.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.47% of Cryolife worth $47,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRY. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cryolife by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 267,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cryolife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,539,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after buying an additional 243,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cryolife by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cryolife by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 102,513 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. First Analysis downgraded Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cryolife from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 7,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.15. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.57 million, a PE ratio of 416.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.