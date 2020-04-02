Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $53.53 Million Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.72% of Legg Mason worth $53,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 230,915 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter worth about $6,837,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 172,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.08. 84,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LM shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,743 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,973.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

